16-year-old boy and 18-year-old girl are returned from occupied territories
A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl deprived of parental care were returned from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.
"Specialists will work with them to provide the necessary medical, psychological, humanitarian and social assistance," he said.
Prokudin reminded that since the beginning of 2024, 203 children from the Kherson region have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.
