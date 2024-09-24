Yermak: Inviting Ukraine to NATO is part of Victory Plan

Ukraine's victory plan contains a clear vision of steps towards a just and lasting peace, one of which is Ukraine's invitation to join NATO.

This was stated by Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak during a speech at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, Censor.NET reports citing the press centre of the Presidential Office.

The head of the Presidential Office stressed that the Victory Plan consists of military and diplomatic parts.

"We have to have an advantage on the battlefield to force Putin to stop hostilities. We are trying very hard. Without ships, we destroyed the Black Sea Fleet. Without air superiority, we stopped the Russian advance in most areas, including Kharkiv. Without fear, we brought the war back to Russia," he said.

Yermak also noted that since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine has increased its weapons production sixfold. However, we still lack the resources, technology, and time to produce everything we need.

Increasing military assistance

"I call on our allies to increase and speed up the delivery of military assistance packages. Air defence equipment, drones, electronic warfare equipment, long-range systems, and artillery shells are on our priority list," he said.

In addition, Yermak called on partners to increase investment in the production of Ukrainian weapons and stressed the importance of granting Ukraine permission to strike at Russian territory and use frozen Russian assets to support our country.

Inviting Ukraine to join NATO

During the discussion that followed, the Head of the Presidential Office outlined the prospects for the second Peace Summit and the preliminary preparatory work, which includes a series of thematic conferences on each of the points of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula. Andrii Yermak also noted that Ukraine's invitation to NATO is part of the Victory Plan and called on partners to ignore Russia's threats of escalation.

Earlier, Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine has never been as close to NATO as it is today.

As noted, Zelenskyy is currently on an official visit to the United States, where he will take part in the UN General Assembly.

Earlier, the White House said that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 26 September.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he planned to present a plan for Ukraine's victory to Biden, Harris, and Trump.

US presidential candidate Donald Trump also said he might meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week.