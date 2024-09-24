Netherlands to provide Ukraine with over EUR 200 million to restore critical infrastructure

The Netherlands allocates a new aid package of €209.5 million to Ukraine. The funds will be used to restore critical infrastructure.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country, Caspar Veldkamp, "European Pravda" reports.

According to him, the aid package will be aimed at restoring critical infrastructure, including through the EBRD, and providing humanitarian assistance.

In addition, the Netherlands will contribute €45 million to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine and finance the supply of necessary equipment.

Read more: Denmark allocates more than EUR 16 million to Ukraine to support energy system

Veldkamp also stressed that Ukrainians are preparing for one of the harshest winters, and "Ukraine needs energy to survive".

"At today's meeting with the G7 foreign ministers and partners, including (Foreign Minister - ed.) Andrii Sybiha, I stressed that we must join forces to ensure this," the minister added.

As reported, Germany will provide Ukraine with an additional €100 million in winter aid amid continued Russian attacks on its infrastructure.