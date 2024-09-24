US to announce $375 million military aid package for Ukraine this week - media

This week, the United States will announce a new $375 million military aid package for Ukraine. This aid will be the largest since the beginning of May.

This was reported by the Voice of America, Censor.NET informs.

The package is likely to include air-to-surfaces for F-16 fighters, ammunition for HIMARS and artillery, patrol boats and armored vehicles.

"The package is expected to be announced during a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Biden and Democratic Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Thursday at the White House," the newspaper writes.

Read more: Energy, bomb shelters, weapons: Zelenskyy tells what €35bn EU loan will be spent on

As a reminder, on September 6, the United States provided Ukraine with a $250 million aid package, which included, among other things, air defense missiles, HIMARS and Bradley ammunition.

Since May, the United States has not sent an aid package worth more than $275 million under the Presidential Decision Authority (PDA). The PDA allows the US to use current stockpiles of weapons to help allies in emergencies.

Read more: Pentagon on $5.8 billion for Ukraine, which is to be used by September 30: "We intend to use every cent"