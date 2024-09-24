Victory over Russia at cost of killing half of Ukrainian population is not victory - Czech President Pavel

Czech President Petr Pavel reacted to the outrage of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine after he said that after the war, Russia could retain temporary control over some Ukrainian territories.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

Pavel noted that he did not say "anything that he has not said for a long time" and recalled that at last year's Munich conference he "warned against unrealistic expectations."

According to the Czech president, hoping that the war will end with Ukraine's unequivocal success in a few weeks or months could be very dangerous for everyone. Therefore, he added, this issue should be considered in the light of what is actually possible.

"I have never questioned that we should support Ukraine in restoring its territorial integrity, that this is the ultimate goal. We just have to be realistic about the time horizon and the cost of achieving this goal," Pavel said.

"A victory over Russia in Ukraine at the cost of killing half of the Ukrainian population is probably not a victory," the Czech president added.

The day before, Czech President Petr Pavel said that Ukraine "must be realistic" about its prospects for returning the occupied territories and accept that some of them may remain under the temporary control of the Russian Federation.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responded by saying that "temporary solutions will not restore full peace, but will only postpone the war."