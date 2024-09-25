EU does not want capitulation of Ukraine and its transformation into second Belarus - Borrell

Surrendering Ukraine is not the fastest way to end the war.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to the EP, this was stated by the high representative of the EU Josep Borrell.

According to him, the EU will continue to support Ukraine.

"I have heard certain peace-lovers here, for whom war seems too expensive. We too love peace, the EU loves peace, and the Ukrainians who pay the highest price love it the most. The fastest possible way to achieve peace is when Russia withdraws its troops and the war ends." - Borrell said.

However, the high representative of the EU noted, "peace lovers" did not talk about this fastest way, because for them the fastest way to end the war is the capitulation of Ukraine.

"And yes, without our support, Ukraine will be forced to capitulate. We do not want such an end to the war. We do not want the capitulation of Ukraine, the loss of its national identity, freedom, territory and its transformation into a second Belarus," Borrell added.

He emphasized that peace does not mean submission, capitulation and occupation.

The high representative of the EU concluded that the military support of Ukraine does not exclude the search for peaceful solutions. However, the stronger Ukraine will be militarily, the stronger its negotiating position will be.

