Russian Federation is strengthening units in advanced positions and looking for new ways for logistics - OTG "Kharkiv"

Defense forces continue to restrain the onslaught of Russian troops in the Kharkiv direction. The situation remains difficult.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in the summary of the OTG "Kharkiv".

Thus, in the area of ​​Hlybokoy, the occupiers are looking for new ways to provide logistical support to units in advanced positions, including using unmanned aerial vehicles. Casualties were evacuated.

The Russian Federation has intensified the use of FPV drones in the Lukyantsiv region.

In the Starytsia region, Russian troops are carrying out measures regarding the engineering equipment of positions and logistical support. Units in forward positions were strengthened.

"In Vovchansk, the enemy carried out a single movement of personnel to advanced positions. The low morale and psychological state of the enemy's personnel is noted," the OSGT said.

Three combat clashes took place last day. The Russians struck twice, using 8 KABs. 86 kamikaze drone strikes were carried out. They carried out 351 shelling of the positions of defenders of Ukraine.

Втрати російських військ

The Russian Federation lost 67 occupiers yesterday. Of them, 30 are irreversible, sanitary - 34. Three Russian occupiers surrendered.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed and damaged 84 units of weapons and military equipment, including:

3 tanks;

10 artillery systems;

3 cars;

1 anti-aircraft vehicle;

2 units of special equipment;

65 UAVs.

Also destroyed were 46 shelters for the personnel of the Rashists, 1 launch pad for the launch of UAVs, 4 ammunition storage sites and 1 field command post.