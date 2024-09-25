Iran is negotiating transfer of Russian missiles to Yemen’s Houthis - Reuters

Iran acts as a mediator in the negotiations between Russia and Yemen's Houthis regarding the transfer of modern anti-ship missiles.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

It is noted that Russia has not yet decided to hand over the Yakhont missiles (known as P-800 Onyx - ed.), which will allow militants to more accurately target commercial vessels in the Red Sea and increase the threat to American and European warships that protect them.

Two local officials familiar with the talks said the Houthis and the Russians have met in Tehran at least twice this year, and that negotiations to provide dozens of missiles with a range of about 300 km are ongoing, with further meetings expected in Tehran in the coming weeks.

One of the sources said the talks began under Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in May.

Since November, the Houthis have carried out repeated drone and missile strikes on ships in the Red Sea's key shipping lanes to show support for the Palestinians in their war with Israel in the Gaza Strip.

They have sunk at least two ships and seized another, disrupting global maritime trade, forcing shipping companies to reroute cargo, and increasing insurance costs for vessels plying the Red Sea.

Russia previously supplied Yakhont missiles to the Iran-backed Hezbollah organization.

"Russia is negotiating with the Houthis on the transfer of Yakhont supersonic anti-ship missiles, the Iranians are acting as mediators in the negotiations," a source in Western intelligence said.

The official spokesman for Yemen`s Houthis said he had not heard of such talks.

