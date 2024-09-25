We need end to war with security guarantees for Ukraine - Baerbock

Ukraine's partners are interested in establishing peace and are looking for ways to end the war, but as long as there are no peace agreements, Ukraine needs support.

This was stated by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York, Censor.NET reports citing UP.

"Peace means that Ukraine's existence as a free and independent country is guaranteed. It means security guarantees," she said.

On the one hand, we are "very grateful that more and more of our partners in the world are thinking about how to put an end to this war," she said.

"We need it. We need an end to this war," Baerbock said.

At the same time, she emphasized that this cannot mean inaction until the end of the war is in sight and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin sits down at the negotiating table.

"We cannot just watch Russia destroy the rest of Ukraine," she said.

She also addressed the issue of Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children.

"Russia has been committing these crimes for 923 days, children have been abducted and tortured for 923 days. We will not rest until the children are returned to their families," Baerbock said.

Addressing Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzi, Baerbock said: "You can deceive yourself. The most powerful man in your country can hide behind kidnapped teenage girls. But you cannot fool the world."

Earlier, Baerbock said that Germany would continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

As a reminder, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius emphasized that helping Ukraine counter Russian aggression is expensive for Germany, but that the defeat of Ukrainians due to the termination of this support will cost much more.