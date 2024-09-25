Ukraine counts on India’s support in reaching peace agreement with Russia - Politico

Ukraine sees India as a reliable partner in the process of peace negotiations with Russia. On Monday, September 23, in New York, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi ways to a peace agreement that would ensure the cessation of hostilities.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Politico.

A senior Ukrainian official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Kyiv had high hopes that India could contribute to an acceptable peace agreement.

He noted that during the summer negotiations with Kyiv, Modi made it clear that Ukraine would have to "compromise" on some issues, but that the transfer of territories to Russia in order to end the war could not be discussed.

See more: Zelenskyy discusses peace formula and preparations for upcoming summit with Indian Prime Minister Modi. PHOTO

As the official noted, the Ukrainian side believes that in a short time, Modi managed to achieve "great success" in this matter.

"Although Kyiv previously criticized Modi's embrace with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow, Ukraine increasingly sees India as a neutral and promising mediator in negotiations with the Kremlin," writes Politico.

New Delhi refrains from condemning Russian aggression, but "stands for respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

It is noted that India can be "the only global player" capable of negotiating with both Moscow and Kyiv.

"I can say that India is a reliable partner for Ukraine and it is a global force that can influence the dynamics and course of events in the world. And we want to see India's participation in the process of the peace formula because India can change the situation," Politico said in a comment the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tyhiy.

Read more: India’s Foreign Ministry: Reports of Indian shells exports to Ukraine are speculative and misleading

What preceded?

Also remind that on August 23, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in Kyiv. After that, there was a telephone conversation between the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the dictator of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, Ukrainian Ambassador to India Oleksandr Polishchuk noted that Ukraine wants India to "moderate" negotiations with the Russian Federation. According to Bloomberg, India has not yet agreed to hold the second Peace Summit regarding Ukraine.