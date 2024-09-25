US is working on "Plan B" to continue military aid to Ukraine for $5.9 billion - Politico

The administration of US President Joe Biden is working on a plan to extend its authority to send $5.9 billion worth of US weapons and equipment to Ukraine until the end of the fiscal year on September 30.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by Politico.

As noted, these powers, which are part of the aid package for Ukraine passed in April, will allow the Pentagon to use its own stockpiles to quickly move weapons and equipment to Ukraine. The money is then spent to replace that equipment in America's arsenals, but that authority expires when the new fiscal year begins on Oct. 1.

Of these funds, $5.9 billion remained, which can "burn". The White House is working to extend those powers without congressional approval, as required by law.

"This new workaround, which requires the administration to say it will use the rest of the aid in the coming months, would allow the Pentagon to continue sending weapons to Kyiv. However, this method would not allow the U.S. to introduce new types of equipment that were not included in previous deliveries." - writes Politico.

According to a Pentagon spokesman, Lt. Col. Charlie Dietz, if this plan is done on time, "supply can easily extend beyond the fiscal year."

The publication adds that the Biden administration has asked Congress to carry over $5.9 billion of presidential budget-cutting authority, which it has not used, to next year. It is noted that these powers are Washington's main tool for arming Ukraine.

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers called the lack of use of that authority "not a real problem" if the administration decides to release the money next week.

"I understand that there is already a workaround that the Biden administration plans to use. I'm not quite sure how they're going to do it. But I'm told they're going to do it," commented House Defense Subcommittee Chairman Ken Calvert.

It will be recalled that US President Joe Biden previously stated that American support for Ukraine will continue until Ukraine wins the war.