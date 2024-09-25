Ground Forces of AFU clarified question of mobilization of some categories in order to "reduce social tension"

The command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that it clarified "some issues" regarding the conscription for the mobilization of certain categories of conscripted citizens.

This is stated in the message of the command, Censor.NET informs.

"In order to take into account the needs and tasks related to the staffing of units of the Defense Forces and in accordance with the norms of the current legislation, the Command of the Ground Forces clarified some issues regarding the conscription for the mobilization of conscript citizens of certain categories," the message says.

They explained that the decision was made, in particular, to "reduce social tension." Decisions made in the prescribed manner have already been delivered to designated military units for official use. This means that the details of the changes are not announced.

Read more: Ukraine halts drafting of limitedly fit men under 25: it is possible only with written consent

"Military management bodies are limited in commenting on issues directed to the fulfillment of assigned tasks and information of an official nature. These measures are taken for a reason, because free access to issues of equipping units expands the enemy's ability to assess our resources and plans," the Ground Forces added.

The Armed Forces reminded that every citizen aged 18 to 60 can join the army voluntarily.

What preceded?

Earlier, People's Deputy Oleksii Honcharenko reported on the adoption of a certain directive of the Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which prohibits the conscription of persons of limited fitness between the ages of 18 and 25. Recruitment will be possible only with written consent.

He stated that the text of the directive is under seal, so it cannot be published, but the directive itself has already been sent to regional and district TCRSSs.

Read more: Government adopts resolution on UAH 70,000 supplementary payments to military "at zero"