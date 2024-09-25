AFU will withdraw from Vuhedar if there is no opportunity to maintain defense in urban area - Ground Forces

Currently, Vuhledar of the Donetsk region is not under operational encirclement, but the Russian invaders are making some advances.

Ivan Tymochko, head of the Council of Reservists of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, told about this on the air of "Radio Svoboda", Censor.NET informs.

"The Russian army is trying to advance on the flanks, where they simply found an opportunity, taking into account the geographical location, taking into account the fact that there are no urban buildings that are easy to hold on to (the AFU, - ed.) or build fortifications," he noted.

According to the military, very tough battles for Vuhledar are going on now.

Tymochko named the conditions under which the Ukrainian command will withdraw troops from the city. It will depend on the state of the city.

"If it is completely destroyed, if the urban structure is in ruins and there will be no possibility to build a high-quality defense, then perhaps the troops will be withdrawn. If there is a threat to the life and integrity of the military, then most likely they will be withdrawn," added Ground forces.

The situation in Vuhledar

Earlier, Deep State analysts reported that the Russian invaders had advanced in the Vuhledar area.

The Forbes analyst said that the Russian occupation forces can cut off the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which have been defending Vuhledar for 20 months.

The situation around Vuhledar is critical and continues to get more complicated, Deep State said.

