Right to postponement is not automatic postponement: Explanation of TCRSS

The head of the communication group of the Poltava regional TCRSS, Major Roman Istomin, informed the public about the procedure for granting postponements from the draft for mobilization.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Poltava TCRSS.

In particular, he reminded that the grounds for granting postponements are determined by Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization", and the procedure for granting them is determined by Resolution No. 560 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Every man conscripted must familiarize himself with these documents.

"If there are grounds for obtaining a postponement of conscription for military service during mobilization, conscripts personally submit to the head of the commission of the district TCRSS an application in the form specified in Appendix 4, to which documents confirming the right to postponement are attached, or copies of such documents, certified in accordance with the established procedure, specified in the list in accordance with Appendix 5" - according to the Resolution.

Separately, Istomin focused on an important detail:

"I want to draw attention to the wording - personally. That is, personally, personally, directly, not through someone - not through relatives, not through lawyers, not through the mail. This is not an appeal, which according to the Law of Ukraine "On Appeals of Citizens" can be oral or In addition, a written application is sent by mail or through a person authorized by him. It can also be sent using the Internet or electronic means. The application for postponement is submitted only in person," the officer emphasized.

According to him, the TCRSS of Poltava region receives applications for postponement of conscription for mobilization by mail, in particular by electronic mail, but all applicants receive an answer that in accordance with Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 560 dated May 16, 2024, conscripts submit an application for the name of the head of the commission of the TCRSS in person. Lawyers receive similar answers to their requests.