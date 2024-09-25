In south, 124 occupiers and almost 50 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed in one day

The defense forces of the south will continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions, and rears. During the day, 124 occupiers were destroyed.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received about the reduction in the number of enemy personnel by 124 people.

In addition, the Russians lost 48 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

15 units of auto equipment;

13 guns;

11 reconnaissance UAVs;

3 motorcycles;

3 jet skis;

2 mortars;

1 Starlink satellite communication station.

Ukrainian defenders also hit 2 ammunition storage sites, 10 dugouts, 3 observation points, and 2 generators.

The situation in the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces

According to reports, daily counter-battery fighting and repelling enemy assaults continues in the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces.

So, in the Dnieper direction, Russian invaders attacked our positions 3 times.

The enemy did not carry out assaults in the Orichiv direction.

The occupiers press with artillery fire, carry out airstrikes, use a large number of strike drones of various types, conduct aerial reconnaissance.

Over the past day, the enemy used 366 FPV drones, 15 Lancet-type attack UAVs, dropped 395 fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications.

