Slovakia’s PM Fico received envelope with bullet - media

On Wednesday, 25 September, an envelope containing a bullet was sent to the Office of the Government of Slovakia addressed to Prime Minister Robert Fico.

This was reported by representatives of the press service of the Slovak government in a comment to Aktuality, Censor.NET reports.

"We can confirm that an envelope with a bullet addressed to the Prime Minister of Slovakia was delivered to the government office today," the press service said.

It is noted that employees of the Office for the Protection of Constitutional Figures found the bullet during a morning check of mail sent to the prime minister.

According to the newspaper, the envelope is currently being checked by employees of the Office for the Protection of Officials and Diplomatic Missions of Slovakia.

Read more: Assassination attempt on Trump: International Legion of DIU denies that suspect served in it

Attempted assassination of Robert Fico

On 15 May 2024, an assassination attempt was made in Slovakia against Prime Minister Robert Fico. The shooter was immediately detained.

It later became known that the detainee was local writer Juraj Cintula.

As of the morning of 16 May, the media reported that Fico had undergone surgery and his life was no longer in danger.

The attacker was later charged and faces life imprisonment.

In early July, Slovak Deputy Prime Minister Kaliniak said that Fico's condition had improved and that he would soon return to work.