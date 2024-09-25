SSU conducts searches of pseudo-activist Stakhiv: He issued fake journalist’s certificates
Law enforcers are conducting searches at the place of a well-known pseudo-activist Ostap Stakhiv.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Communication Department of the National Police.
"The National Police, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, are conducting searches at the home of a Lviv pseudo-activist who issued fake journalist certificates. Law enforcement officers are documenting the man's fraudulent actions. More details after the completion of investigative actions," the statement said.
According to the UP, it is a pseudo-activist Ostap Stakhiv.
