Ambassador Kuninori: Japan is ready to provide Ukraine with loan from frozen Russian assets

Russian assets in Japan will remain frozen until Russia ends its aggression and pays for the damage caused to Ukraine, and Japan is fully prepared to provide Ukraine with a loan from these assets.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori at the international conference Make Russia Pay.

"Regarding Russia's frozen assets, Japan is working closely with G7 partners and Ukraine to advance the discussion and implementation of external loans to accelerate revenue for Ukraine. And I reiterate Japan's position. That is, Japan is fully prepared to provide this loan to Ukraine," he said.

In addition, Kuninori is confident that reparations from Russia will be the foundation for deterring future aggressions. He stressed that it is not up to Russia to decide when and how it will pay for the damage to Ukraine: "The other side of the aggression will never get the initiative."

"Russian sovereign assets in our jurisdictions will remain frozen until Russia ends its aggression and pays for all the damage it has done to Ukraine. This is a legal and political guarantee," the Japanese Ambassador assured.

As a reminder, on 21 May, the European Commission decided to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine. According to a statement by EU diplomat Josep Borrell, 90% of the proceeds from the frozen Russian assets will be used to supply Ukraine with weapons. The remaining 10% will be used to rebuild Ukraine.