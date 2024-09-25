Ukrainian Armed Forces received low-quality ammunition from Western partners that exploded prematurely - media

A small part of the artillery ammunition received under the Czech initiative, as well as from the United States, prematurely exploded on the battlefield.

According to Censor.NET, citing Handelsblatt, Ukraine wrote about this in a letter to the Czech Republic.

It is noted that in August 2024, Ukraine informed the Czech Republic of shell explosion incidents.

Defective shells caused injuries to the military

During the combat use of ammunition, there were "numerous explosions at a distance of 20 to 60 metres from the muzzle".

The publication writes that this allegedly led to injuries to soldiers and damage to artillery systems.

The reason of the poor quality artillery shells

It is alleged that the cause of the malfunction may be old M515 and M51A5 detonators manufactured during World War II.

Some of the ammunition was delivered as part of a Czech initiative, and some from the United States.

According to the Ukrainian army, the error rate of nearly 35,000 artillery shells was 0.05%. Out of 10,000 fired, five exploded prematurely.