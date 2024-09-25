KABs strike in Kharkiv on September 24: Number of victims has increased to 4

The number of casualties as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv with KABs on September 24 increased to 4 people.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET informs.

"There are four dead as a result of yesterday's enemy strike on Kharkiv. Rescuers have unblocked the body of a dead woman," he said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the afternoon of September 24, 2024, Russians bombed residential areas of Kharkiv. Later it became known that 3 people were killed and 34 were wounded in the strikes on Kharkiv. At night, explosions were heard again in the suburbs of Kharkiv.

