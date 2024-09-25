KABs strike in Kharkiv on September 24: Number of victims has increased to 4
The number of casualties as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv with KABs on September 24 increased to 4 people.
This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET informs.
"There are four dead as a result of yesterday's enemy strike on Kharkiv. Rescuers have unblocked the body of a dead woman," he said.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the afternoon of September 24, 2024, Russians bombed residential areas of Kharkiv. Later it became known that 3 people were killed and 34 were wounded in the strikes on Kharkiv. At night, explosions were heard again in the suburbs of Kharkiv.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password