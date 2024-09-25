Enemy tries to surround Vuhledar, about 100 civilians remain in city - RMA

About 100 civilian Ukrainians remain in the town of Vuhledar, Donetsk region, near where the fighting continues. They refuse to be evacuated.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin said this on the air of a national telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"The situation around Vuhledar has become very aggravated. Russians are trying to surround the city, which has become a real fortress for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. There are large tank battles going on there, the enemy is trying to break through the defense, but now the Russians are moving on to trying to surround the city," he said.

Filashkin noted that Ukrainian forces are repelling attempts by Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups to break into the city.

The head of the RMA said that it is difficult to bring humanitarian aid into the city because Russians are shooting at all the roads.

"There are about a hundred people in the city who do not want to evacuate. It is very difficult to bring in humanitarian aid because the enemy is shelling all available routes. They are using all kinds of weapons: tanks, artillery, drones."

The situation in Vuhledar

Earlier, Deep State analysts reported that the Russian occupiers had advanced in the area of Vuhledar.

A Forbes analyst said that the Russian occupation forces could cut off the 72nd separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which has been defending Vuhledar for 20 months.

The situation around Vuhledar is critical and continues to deteriorate, Deep State noted.

On September 25, British intelligence reported that Russian occupation forces were storming Vuhledar from three sides.

