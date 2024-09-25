Sikorski called for allowing AFU to strike deep into Russia: Victim of aggression has right to defend itself, in particular, by striking at aggressor’s territory

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has once again said that Ukraine should be allowed to strike deep into Russia.

He said this in a commentary to CNN, according to European Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

Sikorski believes that the United States should lift the ban on Ukraine's use of Western weapons deep into Russian territory. He noted that the victim of aggression has the right to defend itself, including by striking the aggressor's territory.

In his statement, the diplomat mentioned the Russian missile attack that killed almost the entire Bazylevych family in Lviv.

"I was in Lviv, and a Russian missile killed an entire family there - the father watched as the bodies of his wife and three daughters were pulled out of the rubble... The missile that killed the Lviv family was fired by a Russian bomber flying over the territory of the Russian Federation and took off from a Russian airfield. Give me one reason why Ukraine should not be able to destroy that bomber by striking that airfield. The victim of aggression has the right to defend itself, including by striking the aggressor's territory," the Polish foreign minister said.

Read more: UK’s position on Storm Shadow strikes on Russia has not changed - government

The Polish foreign minister noted that all countries in the world are subject to restrictions set out in international humanitarian law in the event of hostilities, but Russia systematically ignores them.

Sikorski added that Russia is systematically destroying Ukraine's energy infrastructure and has already destroyed about 70% of the facilities.

In addition, the minister said that since August, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, apparently with a hint that this should dispel the fears of Western allies about the Kremlin's reaction to crossing the "red lines."

Read more: Stoltenberg: More weapons we give Ukraine, faster peace will come