Dismissed deputy head of National Police Tyshlek is sent to write his thesis paper at Academy of MIA after scandal with his wife’s Russian passport

Former deputy head of the National Police Dmytro Tyshlek, who resigned from his post because of the scandal with his wife's Russian passport, was sent to write a PhD thesis at the National Academy of Internal Affairs.

"Police Colonel Tyshlek Dmytro Petrovych was sent to study at the National Academy of Internal Affairs by order of the National Police of Ukraine in connection with the enrollment of a doctoral degree," the National Police said in a response to a request from Ukrayinska Pravda.

It is reported that Tyshlek has already been studying at the scientific laboratory on crime prevention since January 1, 2024.

Journalists' investigation into Deputy Head of the National Police Dmytro Tyshlek

It should be recalled, as Censor.NET previously reported, Bihus.Info published an investigation into the fact that the wife of the Deputy Head of the National Police, Dmytro Tyshlek, had not given up her Russian passport as of the summer of 2023, and he himself was using the real estate and cars of the family of the partner of the leader of the Rostov criminal group.

According to the document obtained by Censor.NET, in 2005, Tyshlek's wife Oleksandra Balakai asked to be issued a new passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation, which was done. It is this passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation, according to the investigation of Bihus.info journalists, that is still valid. In addition, according to sources, in 2015-2017 she regularly traveled to Russia and Russian-occupied Crimea.

In response, the deputy head of the National Police, Tyshlek, said that the media had "misrepresented the facts" in the investigation into his wife's Russian passport. He also said that he was going to appeal to the State Bureau of Investigation regarding this situation.

Subsequently, the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko suspended the deputy head of the National Police Tyshlek from his post for the duration of the SBI investigation.

Also, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, at the request of Censor.NET, reported that Tyshlek had returned to his duties, as the internal investigation did not reveal any facts that would indicate the existence of Tyshlek's ties to any criminal authorities, including those mentioned in the journalistic investigation. The investigation also found no other grounds for dismissing Tyshlek from his position.