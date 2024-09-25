Given Russia’s war against Ukraine, we need to realize that membership in UN Security Council is not carte blanche, - Czech President Pavel

No one has the right to abuse power and intimidate other members of the international community, and membership in the UN Security Council does not give carte blanche to threaten and attack other countries, as Russia does.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Czech President Petr Pavel said this in a speech at the plenary session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"Given Russia's unjust and unprovoked war against Ukraine, we must realise that membership of the Security Council is not a carte blanche. No one has the right to abuse power and intimidate other members of the international community without being punished for it," said Pavel.

He stressed that "comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council is long overdue". "It is necessary to make the Council more effective, inclusive, accountable and better reflecting current realities, strengthening the voice of underrepresented regions," the Czech president added.

