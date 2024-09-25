ENG
Ukraine offered Northern European countries to arm and train battalion of AFU - Defense Ministry

Ukraine has invited the Scandinavian states to join the Northern Brigade project, which provides for training of the Armed Forces personnel.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

"As part of the initiative, each country in Northern Europe has the opportunity to train and arm a Ukrainian battalion. This proposal was discussed during the recent visit of Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Balanutsa to Norway," the statement reads.

The deputy minister called on the arms directors of Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland and Sweden to bilateral cooperation and investment in the Ukrainian defense industry.

"By joining the Northern Brigade project, defense companies and Nordic countries will have the opportunity to demonstrate the effectiveness of Nordic defense products on a real battlefield. We will join forces for a common victory," the Ministry of Defense said.

