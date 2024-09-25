China tests intercontinental ballistic missile

China has announced the successful launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile with a simulated warhead.

This is stated in a statement by the Chinese Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

The Chinese army launched the missile on 25 September at 8:44 a.m. Beijing time (3:44 a.m. Kyiv time). It is noted that the missile "landed in a predetermined area" in the Pacific Ocean.

China's defence ministry said that the launch was "a normal event for annual military exercises, in line with international law and practice, and not aimed at any specific country or target".

At the same time, the Chinese authorities did not disclose the type of missile tested or its trajectory.

Chinese media reported that Beijing had warned all interested countries about the test in advance.