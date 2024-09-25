House Republicans call on Biden to release unclassified version of US strategy for war in Ukraine

Republican leaders in the US House of Representatives' national security committees have demanded that the Biden administration make public an unclassified version of its report on the strategy for the war in Ukraine.

This demand was voiced a day before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was to visit the Capitol to meet with lawmakers, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

"Given the vital U.S. interests at stake in Ukraine's victory over Putin's forces, the entire Congress and the American people deserve to understand how their hard-earned tax dollars are spent," the joint statement by the chairmen of the House Committees on Foreign Affairs, Armed Services, Intelligence, Appropriations and other congressional committees reads.

Republican lawmakers believe that the Biden administration should immediately release an unclassified version of its strategy on how US and allied assistance will accelerate Ukraine's victory. After submitting the strategy several months after the congressional deadline, the decision to fully classify it is unacceptable, the statement said.