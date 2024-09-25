Duda: There is danger of Russian attack on Ukrainian NPPs, we must take this into account

President of Poland Andrzej Duda believes that there is a danger of Russian strikes on Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

He said this when commenting on the recent statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Russia is preparing strikes on nuclear power plants in Ukraine, PAP reports, Censor.NET informs.

Duda recalled that Russia has already attacked the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the out-of-service Chernobyl NPP, noting that "fortunately, this did not lead to a nuclear disaster."

He believes that the threat of a Russian attack on other Ukrainian NPPs is quite real.

"There is a risk of attacks on other power plants, either Rivne or Khmelnytsky, and we must take this into account. If there are attacks, we will have to intervene immediately and call in experts," the Polish leader said.

As a reminder, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a meeting of the UN Security Council that Russians are planning to attack three Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

