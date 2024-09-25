Invaders launch attack UAVs from northern direction - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of Wednesday, September 25, the occupiers launched Shahed attack drones at Ukraine from the northern direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Sumy region - the threat of using attack UAVs," the Ukrainian Air Force warned at 8:20 pm.

"Currently, several groups of attack UAVs are moving through the territory of Sumy region in the direction of Kharkiv region," the Air Force reported at 8:35 pm.

At 8:58 p.m., the Air Force reported that the enemy's UAVs had changed course in the direction of Chernihiv region.

"Poltava region, attack UAVs are moving in your direction from the Sumy region," the Air Force reported at 9:12 p.m.

"Several groups of attack UAVs are currently being observed in Sumy and Poltava regions, the direction of movement is constantly changing. Stay in the shelters," the air force reported at 9:36 p.m.

