Night attack on Kyiv: air defense has been working for 5 hours, it neutralized dozen Russian attack drones

Russians tried to launch a massive shahed attack on Kyiv on the night of September 26.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhii Popko.

"The air defense forces recorded that more than a dozen enemy drones were heading towards the capital. Combat operations in the airspace of Kyiv on its outskirts had been conducting for 5 hours," the statement said.

According to preliminary information, the air defense system neutralized about a dozen Russian attack drones.

According to the operational report, as a result of this attack, a gas pipe in a residential building in the Pechersk district was depressurized due to debris.

In addition, about 20 cars were damaged. Debris also fell on the territory of a kindergarten.

"At the moment we know about one wounded child who was hospitalized with cut wounds," said Popko.

Read more: "Shahed" attack: explosions rang out in Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Khmelnytskyi region