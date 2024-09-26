"Shahed" attack on Ivano-Frankivsk: central part of city is without electricity

As a result of a nighttime attack by Russian drones, power grids were damaged in the Ivano-Frankivsk community.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Prykarpattiaoblenergo".

As noted, the central part of Ivano-Frankivsk is currently without power due to the attack. Namely, the streets:

Independence;

Konovalets;

Sichovykh Striltsiv;

Stepan Bandera and some of the neighboring streets.

"Power crews have already arrived to repair the damage, but it will take time to restore power supply. Consumers should take this into account," the oblenergo added.

Earlier, the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ruslan Martsinkiv, reported that air defense was operating at night, and the enemy was targeting civilian infrastructure.

As a reminder, on the night of September 26, explosions were heard in Kyiv and Ivano-Frankivsk region. Air defense was also reported in Khmelnytskyi region.