Almost 200 combat engagements in frontline over last day, enemy attacked in 10 sectors - General Staff

Most hostile attacks were registered in the Lyman, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors over the last day. In total, there were 189 combat engagements on the frontline over the day.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using four missiles, as well as 75 air strikes, including 118 KABs. In addition, it carried out more than 4,600 attacks, including 109 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Obody, Iskryvshchyna, Hrafske, Richky, Vovchansk, Prykolotne, Pershotravneve, Chervonyi, Stav Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Hryhorivka, Druzhba, Kleban Byk, Kostiantynivka, Yablunivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Selydove, Pryvilne, Bohoyavlenka, Urozhaine, Novoandriivka, Kamianske, Novoukrainka, Zaporizhzhia, Zelenivka, Kherson, Burhunka, Sadove and Antonivka.

Hostilities in the east

In the Kharkiv sector, three hostile attacks took place in the vicinity of Vovchansk and Tykhe.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked our positions near Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka and in the direction of Lozova 10 times over the last day.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 21 times. He tried to advance near seven different localities. The main efforts were made in the areas of Hrekivka and Novoliubivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked eight times near Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar and Klishchiivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out ten attacks near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 54 assault and offensive actions towards the settlements of Novotoretsk, Lysivka, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Kostiantynivka and Selydove. Almost half of the hostile attacks took place in the area of the latter. This locality was also subjected to an air strike with guided aerial bombs.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 25 attacks near Tsukuryne, Hirnyk, Maksymilianivka and Heorhiivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, according to updated information, the enemy made eight attacks on our positions near Vuhledar and Vodiane.

Hostilities in the south and north

In the Orikhivsk sector, the occupiers tried to advance five times to the positions of Ukrainian troops near Robotyne and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russian invaders attacked our positions twice. They received a tough rebuff and suffered losses.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with Sumy and Chernihiv regions, the enemy is actively using guided aerial bombs and attack UAVs in the areas of Ukrainian settlements and conducting artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Russian KABs are also exploding in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, where our troops are conducting an operation. According to available information, the enemy conducted 15 air strikes over the past day, using 26 guided bombs.

Strikes on the enemy

Ukrainian soldiers are actively inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupiers. They are depleting the enemy's combat potential along the entire front line and in the rear.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted 15 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, one strike on air defense systems and two strikes on missile and artillery systems.

In total, the losses of Russian invaders amounted to 1400 people over the past day. Ukrainian troops also neutralized 10 tanks, 44 armored combat vehicles, 71 artillery systems, seven air defense systems, 67 operational and tactical UAVs, four cruise missiles, 105 vehicles, and 22 pieces of special equipment of the occupiers.