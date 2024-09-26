Air defense forces destroyed 66 of 78 "Shahed" and 4 Kh-59/69 missiles - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of September 26, 2024, the enemy attacked the Sumy region with two missiles of an unknown type from the Belgorod region, Odesa region with four Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the Black Sea. Also, the occupiers launched 78 "Shahed" type attack UAVs over Ukraine (launch areas: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel, Kursk).

This is reported by Censor.NET regarding the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups, and units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack.

What did our air defense manage to destroy?

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, four Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 66 attack UAVs were shot down.

"Eight enemy drones have been lost in several regions of Ukraine (there was no information about casualties or destruction). One has returned to Russia, another one remains in the airspace of Ukraine, combat work is underway," the PS reported.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Sumy, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions.

Read more: Night attack on Kyiv: air defense has been working for 5 hours, it neutralized dozen Russian attack drones

It was previously reported that the Russians tried to launch a massive missile strike on Kyiv on the night of September 26, and the air defense neutralized a dozen Russian attack drones.