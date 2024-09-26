In Kharkiv region, enemy remotely mines routes of Defense Forces, "Akhmat" units were spotted near Lukiantsi - OTG "Kharkiv"

At night, the Russian invaders remotely mined the routes of the Defense Forces near Hlyboke with anti-personnel mines. "Akhmat" units were spotted in the Lyptsi district. In Vovchansk, the enemy is conducting engineering work on the construction of tunnels for covert movement between neighboring houses.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the OTG "Kharkiv".

"The operational situation in the Kharkiv direction remains difficult. The defense forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the onslaught of the Russian occupation forces," the report says.

In the area of ​​the settlement of Hlyboke, the enemy carried out remote mining with anti-personnel mines at night using anti-personnel mines of the routes of advancing personnel of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The presence of the enemy's "Akhmat" units was noted in the Lukiantsi area.

In the Starytsia region, the enemy continues to carry out engineering equipment of positions, installation of new engineering barriers, and logistical support.

In Vovchansk, the enemy has intensified aerial reconnaissance to identify units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, and is carrying out individual movements of personnel to replenish current losses. It was noted that engineering work was carried out on the installation of tunnels by the enemy for covert movement between neighboring houses.

Combat actions and enemy losses

Three combat clashes took place during the past day, the Russian invaders carried out 2 airstrikes using 3 air defense systems and 2 missile strikes. 54 strikes were made by kamikaze drones. They carried out 356 shellings of the positions of defenders of Ukraine.

The defense forces respond adequately to the actions of the enemy and continue to destroy the manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

"The losses of the enemy over the past day amount to 136 creatures, of which 52 are irretrievable, and 84 are sanitary," the message says.

Also, in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy lost 84 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed and damaged, in particular:

5 tanks;

12 combat armored vehicles;

6 artillery systems;

14 cars;

5 units of special equipment;

2 air defense vehicles;

40 UAVs.

Also destroyed:

47 shelters for personnel;

2 ammunition storage places;

1 FL storage point.

"The defense forces of Ukraine are monitoring the situation and continue to carry out the task of repelling and deterring the armed aggression of the Russian Federation," the message reads.

Also remind that most of the enemy attacks of the past day were recorded in the Lyman, Pokrovsk, and Kurakhivskyi directions. A total of 189 combat clashes took place at the front per day.