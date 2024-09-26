World will never forgive Russia for using nuclear weapons, Moscow knows it - Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the world will never forgive Russia for using nuclear weapons.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to TVN24.

The Polish leader commented on the fact that Putin had expanded the list of conditions under which Russia could use nuclear weapons. According to him, the dictator repeated what has been written in Russian military doctrine for years.

"It says that Russia reserves the right to use all means at its disposal, including nuclear weapons, in the event of a threat to Russia. This is nothing new. However, Vladimir Putin, like his generals, is also well aware that the first to use nuclear weapons is cursed. They know this, which is why they have not used it so far," Duda explained.

The President of Poland said that Russia will never escape responsibility, even to the smallest extent, if it uses nuclear weapons.

"The world will never forgive them. And they know this very well," Duda added.

As a reminder, earlier, dictator Vladimir Putin chaired a meeting of the Security Council's permanent meeting on nuclear deterrence and expanded the list of conditions under which Russia could use nuclear weapons.

