Russians can strengthen grouping near Chasiv Yar and try to seize city - press officer of 26th Artillery Brigade Kalashnikov

Russian troops will try to "break through" the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region. The city remains a priority for the occupiers.

As Censor.NET informs, Oleh Kalashnikov, the press service officer of the 26th Artillery Brigade named after Roman Dashkevich, told about this on the air of the "Espresso" TV channel.

"In the future, it can be expected that they (the Russians, - ed.) will still strengthen the groups in this direction (Chasiv Yar, - ed.) and will try to squeeze us. And to press not only us head-on along the front, but also try to capture it anyway. Because Chasiv Yar remains a very high priority for them," he said.

According to him, the city is located at the highest altitude in this region, behind it in the lowlands are the agglomerations of Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, and Sloviansk.

The press officer of the brigade also said that advancing into the city would benefit the Russians.

"Also, if they could push into Chasiv Yar, they would be able to gain access to operational space in order to advance further. . . .That is, it is all a single entity, but in the future, yes, the enemy will try to advance us, because Chasiv Yar also prevents them from entering the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which were declared just before the start of their Russian SMO," Kalashnikov added.

Earlier, Kalashnikov reported that the Ukrainian military controls 90% of the territory of Chasiv Yar.

