Russian Federation is preparing to intesify assaults in Zaporizhzhia sector - Defense Forces

Russian occupation forces are preparing assault operations in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

This was stated by the spokesman for the southern defense forces Vladyslav Voloshyn, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"There is a tendency over the past few days that the situation in Zaporizhzhia region, in this particular section of the demarcation line, will escalate. Yesterday, there were already 5 assaults over the past day and, let's say, there is a tendency that they will increase, because according to our intelligence, the enemy is gathering personnel of assault groups in the area of Pryiutne. The enemy has received 25 light buggy vehicles from the reserve storage base for motor vehicles in the Southern District of the Russian Federation. This means that they are preparing assault operations," he explained.

The spokesperson noted that the situation in the south is no less tense than in other parts of the frontline.

A total of 7 combat engagements took place in this sector over the last day - 5 in Zaporizhzhia region and 2 in the Prydniprovsky sector.

Combat actions continued in the area of Robotyne, near Novoandriivka in Zaporizhzhia region, as well as behind the islands in the Dnieper riverbed near Kherson in the Prydniprovskyi sector. The occupiers also carried out air strikes using guided aerial bombs, artillery fire and kamikaze drones.

The invaders conduct reconnaissance by combat, using assault groups of 5-10 people.

"Their tactic is to cover the distance between the trenches, between the front edges as quickly as possible and gain a foothold in our trenches," Voloshyn said, adding that the Russian military is not experiencing a shell famine.

"Well, they are not experiencing the so-called shell hunger yet, because the number of attacks, the number of used ammunition remains constant - up to two thousand shells. In addition, over the past 24 hours, according to statistics, more than 350 drones, FPV drones, were used, and about 400 of them dropped ammunition. Therefore, I would not say that they have some kind of shell hunger and lack of ammunition, or that they are saving them," he summarized.

