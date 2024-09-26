Situation near Vuhledar is complicated, there is threat of encirclement of Defense Forces in city - DeepState

Russian troops approached Vuhledar in the Donetsk region from the southwest. Fighting is currently underway on the outskirts of the city.

Ruslan Mykula, co-founder and analyst of the DeepState project, said this on Espresso, Censor.NET reports.

"The situation near Vuhledar is complicated, there is a threat of encirclement of the Defense Forces in the city, so now the enemy is trying to outflank and close in, but it is not succeeding. Unfortunately, the enemy has tactical successes, they have now approached Vuhledar from Pavlivka from the southwestern side, fighting is ongoing on the outskirts of the city," he said.

According to him, the ruscists use the same tactics.

"Everywhere they use the same tactics, which they used in Vuhledar, they will use the same tactics in Kurakhove, they will now use the same tactics in Hirnyk and with Selydove. They outflank large cities in order to minimize urban battles, to inflict maximum damage on the Defense Forces in terms of logistics, and only then do they actually move on to the capture of the city.

Now we see the same thing in Vuhledar. If it were not for logistics, if our right flank in the Prechystivka area had held out, the city could have been held for a much longer time. But because our right flank near Prechystivka has been pressed, the logistics are very poor, evacuation is poor, and the transportation of ammunition load is difficult. Accordingly, there is a prospect of losing Vuhledar," the DeepState analyst believes.

Mykula also said that the dynamics of fighting in the Pokrovsk direction is growing again. The enemy is making minor progress in the area of Mykolayivka and Krutyi Yar.

"In fact, a large stronghold of the Defense Forces separates them from Myrnohrad, so the situation there is still deteriorating again," he added.

The situation in Vuhledar

Earlier, Deep State analysts reported that the Russian occupiers had advanced in the area of Vuhledar.

A Forbes analyst said that the Russian occupation forces could cut off the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which has been defending Vuhledar for 20 months.

The situation around Vuhledar is critical and continues to deteriorate, Deep State noted.

On September 25, British intelligence reported that Russian occupation forces were storming Vuhledar from three sides.

The Land Forces stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces would withdraw from Vuhledar if it was not possible to hold the line in the urban area.

At the same time, on September 26, soldiers of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade said they had not withdrawn from Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

