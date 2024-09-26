Over 20 thousand residence permits in Ukraine have been issued by foreigners in Diia in two years - Fedorov

In two years, foreigners have issued more than 20 thousand permanent and temporary residence permits in our country through the Diia app.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

He said that on September 26, the Cabinet of Ministers confirmed the success of this project, and from now on, electronic residence permi s are used on a regular basis.

Among the documents that foreigners have created in Diia:

over 18.3 thousand permanent residence permits;

over 2.8 thousand temporary residence permits.

The official reminded that documents in Diia have the same legal force as physical ones.

According to Fedorov, the Ministry of Digital Transformation is currently working to ensure that Ukrainians can conveniently share copies of their IDs through Diia.

The minister also announced the u-Residency program for foreigners, which will allow them to open accounts, do business and pay taxes in Ukraine online.

