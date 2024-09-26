Blinken explained to Americans why they should help Ukraine: Allowing aggressors to act will open Pandora’s box

America is helping Ukrainians, along with 50 other countries, with weapons, economic and humanitarian support, because Ukraine is defending the very principles of peaceful existence of the world that deter the outbreak of other wars and aggressions.

This is how U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken answered the question in an interview with MSNBC why U.S. taxpayers should spend billions of dollars to support Ukraine, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Two things are happening here. There is an aggression against Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, and I think that when one of us sees one big country trying to mock a smaller country, we want to do something," Blinken said.

Read more: Blinken on Putin’s nuclear threats: It is absolutely irresponsible

At the same time, he said, another thing is more fundamental for the United States - it is "aggression against the very principles at the heart of the international system that are so essential to preserving peace."

He emphasized that if aggressors are allowed to act with impunity, a Pandora's box will open. And this will hand a blank check to any potential invader anywhere in the world.

In addition, Blinken noted, there are two other points that need to be addressed.

"The United States is not doing this alone," he explained.

First, the Ukrainians are fighting with the support of 50 countries, which are actually making a greater collective contribution than the United States, the US Secretary of State noted.

Read more: US is working on "Plan B" to continue military aid to Ukraine for $5.9 billion - Politico

Secondly, the dollars that are allocated to help Ukraine are mostly spent in the United States to produce weapons that Ukrainians need. "President Zelensky was just (at a military plant - ed.) in Scranton and thanked the people who make some of the munitions that help Ukraine defend its freedom and also defend our freedom, because this is the front line in the fight for freedom," Blinken said.