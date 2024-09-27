Russia will not win this war, Ukraine will win - Biden

At a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, US President Joe Biden said that Russia would not win the war with Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

Biden recalled that yesterday he met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had previously shared with him a plan to win the war. This plan, Biden said, will be discussed at the meeting today.

The US President did not assess this plan, but said that he sees two points in this regard.

"Right now, we must strengthen Ukraine's position in this battle. And that is why today I am proud to announce a new $2.4 billion security assistance package," he said.

"Second, we are looking ahead to help Ukraine succeed in the long term," the US President added.

He noted that we should support Ukraine on its path to EU and NATO membership and continue reforms aimed at fighting corruption and strengthening democracy.

"We must ensure that Ukraine has sufficient capacity to defend itself against future Russian aggression. So I'm proud of the steps we've taken in our partnership on these fronts," Biden said, referring to the signing of security treaties with more than 20 countries.

"So with both of these actions, we're making it is clear that we stand with Ukraine now and in the future, and we have a lot to discuss. These two elements are crucial for how this war will end. Let me be clear, Russia will not win the war. Russia will not win. Ukraine will win, and we will continue to stand with you," Joe Biden said at a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.