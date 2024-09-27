Trump to meet with Zelenskyy in New York

Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said he would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Voice of America".

"I'll meet with him tomorrow morning around 9:45 at Trump Tower," Trump told reporters in New York a few hours after the Ukrainian president met at the White House with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump's rival in the November election.

"It is a disgrace what is happening in Ukraine. So many deaths, so much destruction, it's terrible," Donald Trump said in response to journalists' questions.

Earlier, Trump said that the Ukrainian people are "dead" and the country itself is "destroyed" and "in ruins."

Read more: Zelenskyy and Trump’s teams discussed possibility of meeting at Republican’s residence - Time