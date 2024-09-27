Hottest situation in last day was in Pokrovsk sector, enemy was also active in Kurakhove sector - General Staff

There were 187 combat engagements on the frontline over the day, including 42 hostile attacks in the Pokrovsk sector and 36 attacks in the Kurakhove sector.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the Russians launched five strikes with eight missiles and 71 air strikes at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 96 KABs. In addition, they fired more than 4,800 shells, including 224 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes near the settlements of Atynske, Bilany, Khrapivshchyna, Kozache, Velyka Pysarivka, Kindrativka, Mohrytsia, Iskryskivshchyna, Yastrubyne, Studenok, Khodyne, Yastrubshchyna, Mala Korchakivka, Sukhodil, and Svesa in Sumy region; Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Kivsharivka, Kruhliakivka in Kharkiv Oblast; Nadiya, Serebryanka, Rayhorodok, Novomarkove, Druzhba, Kleban-Byk, Petrivka, Bohoyavlenka, Novodonetske, Novoukrainka, Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast; Bilohiria, Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; and Kozatske in Kherson Oblast.

Hostilities in the east

In the Kharkiv sector, three firefights took place near Starytsia, Tykhe and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, there were 20 engagements. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova, Stelmakhivka and Kolisnykivka.

There were 15 combat engagements in the Lyman sector. The enemy attacked near Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove and Torske.

Four battles took place in the Siverskyi sector. Our troops stopped all enemy attempts to break through the defense in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske and Spirne.

There were 10 firefights in the Kramatorsk sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assault actions near Minkivka, Hryhorivka and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, 18 battles took place, in particular, near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Leonidivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 42 enemy assaults in the areas of Zelene Pole, Mykolaivka, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Novohrodivka, Selydove, Marynivka and Krasniy Yar. The highest concentration of attacks was near Selydove and Marynivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 36 enemy attacks near Tsukuryne, Zhelannyi Druhyi, Heorhiivka, Mykolaivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, Russian invaders conducted five offensives near Vodiane, Katerynivka and Bohoyavlenka.

Situation in the south and north

Three firefights took place in the Orikhivsk sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks near Robotyne.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the occupiers also suffered defeats, attacking the defensive lines of our units twice.

The situation in the Huliaipole sector remained unchanged. In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using guided aerial bombs and attack UAVs, conducting mortar and artillery shelling of Ukrainian settlements. Russian KABs are also exploding in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, where our troops are conducting an operation. According to available information, the enemy conducted 16 air strikes over the past day, using 19 KABs.

Strikes on the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers continue to inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted four strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons.

In total, the losses of Russian invaders amounted to 1370 people yesterday. Ukrainian troops also destroyed 21 tanks, 48 armored combat vehicles, 58 artillery systems, two air defense systems, 85 operational and tactical UAVs, 58 vehicles and two units of occupants' special equipment.