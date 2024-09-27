Qatar announces agreement with Ukraine and Russia to exchange 13 children: Lubinets denies information (updated)

Qatar announced that it had reached an agreement with Ukraine and Russia to exchange under its auspices thirteen children displaced by the war.

As Censor.NET informs, Le Monde writes about it.

Updated at 13:20: Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that there was no agreement on the "exchange of children" between Ukraine and Russia and that there can be no such agreement.

"Nine minors and one adult will be reunited with their families in Ukraine," a Qatari official said in an interview with AFP.

In addition, according to him, "four minors" will be reunited with their families in Russia.

According to the sources, the age of the nine children who will return to Ukraine is from 12 to 17 years. Children who will go to Russia are from 2 to 7 years old.

All will reportedly be met at the Qatar embassy in Moscow before being reunited with their families.

It will be recalled that Qatar, as an intermediary in the exchange of children, has been helping to repatriate Ukrainian children illegally taken to its territory by Russia since the beginning of the invasion in February 2022, since July 2023.

