In coming months, USA will allocate $5.55 billion for weapons for Ukraine - Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States will direct $5.55 billion to arms and equipment for Ukraine in the coming weeks and months.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP.

"The US Department of Defense has notified Congress of its intention to direct about $5.55 billion in defense goods and services from Department of Defense warehouses to provide military assistance to Ukraine within the framework of the President's authority to reduce the defense potential," he said.

These are the funds previously announced as part of the law on additional appropriations for the security needs of Ukraine, their term expires on September 30.

"We are taking this step to ensure that this authority does not expire and that the United States can fully utilize the funding appropriated by Congress," Blinken said.

The Secretary of State explained that this way the US will be able to continue to provide Ukraine with significant amounts of defense goods and services from the Defense Department's stockpile as part of planned cuts in the coming weeks and months.

Aid to Ukraine from the USA

It will be recalled that the Biden administration previously announced additional security assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $375 million.

On September 26, 2024, the United States announced the provision of new military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 7.9 billion dollars and the introduction of sanctions against Russia.

According to media reports, the new US aid package for Ukraine includes JSOW bombs for F-16s with a range of up to 110 km.

Also, on September 26, US President Joe Biden announced a new military aid package for Ukraine in the amount of $2.4 billion.