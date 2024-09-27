Air defense forces destroyed 24 out of 32 "Shaheds" on night of September 27 - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Air defense forces shot down 24 out of 32 Shahed attack UAVs on the night of September 27

This was reported by the command of the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

On the night of September 27, the occupiers attacked with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile from occupied Crimea, two Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers from the Black Sea.

Also, the occupiers launched 32 "Shahed" type attack UAVs over Ukraine (launch area: Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF).

Air defense forces destroyed 24 Shaheds, one drone entered the airspace of Romania, another enemy UAV was lost in location as a result of countermeasures by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions.

