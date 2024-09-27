China and Brazil to set up "Friends of Peace" platform to resolve "Ukrainian crisis" - Wang Yi

China, Brazil and some countries of the Global South are planning to create a "Friends of Peace" platform to help resolve the war in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"The Friends of Peace" will not be a closed group of countries, but an open platform that does not seek competition and confrontation, but conducts an inclusive dialogue. This is in line with the efforts of China, Brazil and the countries of the Global South that seek peace," he said.

The Minister said that the new platform is being created for peace and should be welcomed by the international community.

"Friends of Peace" will become a platform for objective and rational voices and will play a constructive role in the political settlement of the "Ukrainian crisis," he explained.

Celso Amorim, Brazilian Presidential Advisor for Foreign Policy, said that the Sino-Brazilian "six-point consensus" on a settlement in Ukraine, which he said is "of great importance."

"The two sides will continue to work together and play the role of 'friends of peace' and contribute to the cooling of the conflict," he added.

The peace proposal of China and Brazil

On May 23, the governments of Brazil and China signed an agreement to resolve the war between Russia and Ukraine, advocating political negotiations to achieve peace. The countries also asked for the support of the international community.

In their plan, China and Brazil proposed not expanding the area of hostilities, preventing escalation, and "not escalating the situation by any party."

The document states that both countries support an international peace conference "held in due course, recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all parties, and an honest discussion of all peace plans."

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the proposal to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine put forward by China and Brazil. The head of state called this "peace plan" destructive and agreed with the Kremlin in advance.

