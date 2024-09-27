A senior aide to Hungarian Prime Minister Balazs Orban called Ukraine's decision to defend itself against the Russian invasion "irresponsible". According to him, Hungary would not take up arms in such a case.

As reported by Censor.NET, Bloomberg writes about it.

An adviser to the Hungarian prime minister said that Zelenskyy would be advised to abandon armed resistance in 2022 to reduce the number of victims.

"Most likely, we would not have done what President Zelenskyy did two and a half years ago, because it is irresponsible. He entered into a defensive war with his country, and we see how many people died and how much territory was lost," he said.

At the same time, opposition leader Peter Magyar called for Balazs Orbán to resign because his comments "trampled based on the constitution and independence of Hungary."

It will be recalled that the head of the government of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, said that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the dictator of the Russian Federation, Volodymyr Putin, should meet to end the war that Russia started against Ukraine.

