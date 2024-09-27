Recruitment service in "Reserve+" will be launched in October this year - Ministry of Defense

The recruitment service in the Reserve+ app will be available to Ukrainians in October 2024. The update will contain current vacancies in military units for combat and non-combat positions.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, this update significantly expands the range of services provided by the Ministry of Defense to military and civilians.

"We set ourselves an ambitious goal to make the Reserve+ app, in addition to the basic data update function, a tool where a person liable for military service, conscript or reservist could solve their issues in a few clicks. Opening up the possibility of choosing a place of service is one of the important steps we are taking to achieve this. We will gradually improve the service's functionality. We are looking forward to receiving feedback from users about their experience," Chernohorenko said.

The Ministry of Defense noted that the new recruitment service in the app will help users choose the positions that best match their experience, skills, and preferences.

Service functionality

"At the beginning of the job search, users need to fill out a short questionnaire. Based on this information and selected skills, the system will offer the most suitable options. The application will contain a detailed description of the vacancies, including information about the brigades, their command, achievements and publications in the media," the defense ministry explained.

The service features a convenient job selection process and system algorithms. The intuitive interface will allow you to make a quick decision by clicking "plus",

As a reminder, the Reserve+ app was launched on May 16, the day the new law on mobilization came into force.

Since then, more than 3 million Ukrainians have been able to update their data and generate a military electronic document.