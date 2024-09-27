Media: Official Khomenko, recently appointed by Russians, found dead in occupied Crimea

The head of the Russian-controlled Molochne village settlement, Oleksandr Khomenko, was found dead in the temporarily occupied Crimea. He was appointed to this position a week ago, on September 18.

This is reported by Krym.Realii with reference to the Russian administration of the Molochne village settlement and Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

The Russian-controlled authorities of the settlement reported Khomenko's death without naming the cause.

The Russian portal RIA Novosti Crimea, citing a source close to the family, reported that Khomenko's death occurred yesterday, and Russian security forces are conducting an investigation, working with colleagues and relatives.

In turn, the Russian telegram channel claims that Khomenko committed suicide.

According to Krym. Realii, Russian security forces did not comment on this information.

What is known about the traitor?

Oleksandr Khomenko was appointed head of the Molochne village settlement on September 18 after the Russian authorities held illegal elections to the Russian-controlled Crimean parliament and deputies of city and village councils on September 6-8, 2024, in the temporarily occupied Crimea and Sevastopol.

